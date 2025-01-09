Sena, NCP (SP) leaders allege crop insurance scam in Latur by Beed-based persons; probe on

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) Several persons from Beed have allegedly claimed crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Bima Fasal Yojana by showing documents of farmers from Renapur tehsil in Latur, a Shiv Sena leader claimed on Thursday.

Several hundred farmers from Hanumantwadi, Kalewadi, Anandwadi and Renapur in the tehsil have been affected due to this "fraud", alleged Shiv Sena Latur district chief Sachin Dane.

"Those involved have used names, land survey numbers and Aadhaar card details of farmers of Latur's Renapur tehsil. The crop insurance claims were honoured and money has been siphoned off," he alleged.

In one case, a woman farmer got Rs 2.25 lakh as crop insurance for a 3.75 acre plot, he said.

"The negligence of the state agricultural department and insurance firms has caused these irregularities. Several farmers from Parli in Beed have filed claims in multiple districts in Marathwada. The state government must order a thorough probe as the scam may run into several hundred crore rupees," alleged NCP (SP) functionary Suraj Salunke.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Superintendent RT Jadhav said cancellation of forms after verification by the insurance company is underway.

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been in force since 2016 across the country. PTI COR BNM