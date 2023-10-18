Sena, NCP splits caused political disruptions in Maharashtra, Cong to lead oppn: Ex-MP Deora

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday said political disruptions in Maharashtra caused by splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP have resulted in his party emerging as the largest opposition force in the state and it will now lead the battle against the BJP and its allies.

Advertisment

He said no one thought the Shiv Sena (undivided) and the Congress, seen as ideological adversaries for decades, will come together and their alliance in Maharashtra stitched in 2019 brought its own set of opportunities and challenges for the grand old party.

In an interview to PTI, the former Lok Sabha member from south Mumbai said Congress MP's Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly polls (in 2022-23) has boosted the morale of Congress workers and these developments augur well for the party in the next month's polls in five states.

Deora (46) said Mumbai is a reflection of India's politics and the party's challenges in the country's financial capital were similar to that it faced at the national level.

Advertisment

The former Mumbai Congress president said the party has come a long way in the last one year.

“Rahul Gandhi's padyatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra) and Congress victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly polls has boosted the morale of party workers. We are fighting the upcoming assembly polls in five states with confidence...there are a few states where the Congress is all set to win,” said the former Union minister.

He insisted when a political party does electorally well in Mumbai, it forms government at the Centre.

Advertisment

“Mumbai is, in my opinion, a reflection of politics in India. We must remember that whenever a party does well in Mumbai, it inevitably forms government nationally. We have seen that happening in 1999 (BJP), 2004, 2009 (Congress), 2014 and 2019 (BJP),” Deora said.

The former MP admitted the Congress has lost ground in Mumbai and one of the reasons is that Maharashtra's politics has been disrupted to a large extent in the last four to five years, a period marked by splits in some parties, shifting of political loyalties and an alliance between ideologically rival outfits.

“One never thought the Shiv Sena and the Congress will come together (in 2019 under Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA banner along with NCP). This (alliance) brought certain opportunities and also certain challenges for the Congress. The opportunity was the Congress was back in power (from November 2019 to June 2022 as part of MVA government) and the challenge was whether the main pole of politics against the BJP will be the Congress," Deora maintained.

Advertisment

The former Union minister said he was hopeful of the Congress prospects going forward because of the disruptions in Maharashtra with major chunks of the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP and the Shiv Sena shifting towards the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2022-23.

"After the setback to the Shiv Sena and the NCP due to splits in their ranks, the largest party in the opposition space is the Congress which has kept its flock intact. It is clear the Congress will now be leading the battle on behalf of the opposition. Negotiations for seat-sharing and alliances (in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha polls) will be done in such a way that everybody will have an equal seat on the table," he said.

The strongest party in the opposition space is the Congress and hence it has brighter future, Deora maintained.

Advertisment

Asked about the Congress thrust on caste survey, Deora said the party has not moved away from core economic issues of joblessness and inflation.

"The issue has taken centre stage after Bihar conducted a caste survey. We are still focused on core economic issues," said the Congress leader, who was a member of the Manmohan Singh ministry.

He admitted the Mumbai Congress had lost sight of local issues, challenges and aspirations of residents of the metropolis, but the city unit is striving to be back on the track.

Advertisment

"We cannot lose sight of issues of housing for lower-middle class, slum-dwellers, public transport in Mumbai. These are the issues Mumbai Congress championed for long but then lost track. We need to bring local flavour to our activities as well," said the 46-year-old politician.

To a question on whether the Congress has been sidestepped in large cities, Deora said every city has different challenges.

“Emergence of the Trinamool Congress hurt us in Kolkata. We lost in Delhi due to the emergence of the AAP, in Chennai due to the DMK. Mumbai is the only city where the Congress still has a base. The only party which came close to connect with Congress voter base was the NCP. Now, with a major chunk of the NCP (led by party rebel and deputy CM Ajit Pawar) going the NDA way, there is an opportunity for the Congress to retain and grow its base," he said.

Deora said the Congress has to fight political battles on behalf of people.

“Growth has to come by going to people and explaining them that we are fighting your local battles. If we are in power what we are proposing and if sitting in opposition what are we opposing. Since 2019 there has been political disruptions in form of realignment of political ideologies," he said.

Earlier emotive issues worked in Mumbai and now the city has evolved, said the Congress leader.

“Mumbai has moved away from considerations like which religion, caste or region one comes from, the language you speak. We never lost sight of issues such as unemployment, inflation, housing and basic amenities," he maintained.

“October 2019 saw the last (assembly) elections in Maharashtra. After the polls, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP came together which was not part of a pre-election plan. (MNS president) Raj Thackeray has gone back to Hindutva. None of these disruptions, massive changes have been tested on ground electorally. So, no one knows what will happen (in next polls)," Deora noted.

Asked about seat-sharing between the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray for the Lok Sabha polls, the ex-MP said the two parties, who are also constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, share cordial ties in Maharashtra.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers are keen to work together. There will be give and take, someone will have to swallow pride. But there is keenness and interest on both sides (to work together)," said the Congress leader. PTI MR RSY