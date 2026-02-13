Sena protests over Tipu Sultan portrait in Malegaon deputy mayor's office

Nashik, Feb 13 (PTI) A portrait of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan in the office of Malegaon deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed has stirred a controversy with Shiv Sena corporators protesting and seeking its removal.

Tipu Sultan remains a polarising figure of history, with one segment invoking his bravery in battle against the British, while others have pointed to his bigotry and ill-treatment of Hindus in several parts of south India.

Protesting Shiv Sena corporators under group leader Nilesh Aher, who have petitioned the municipal commissioner on the issue, and Ahmed engaged in a war of words, with the latter angrily telling them she would not remove the portrait.

"The portrait was gifted to me by my corporators. I don't have any objection to it. Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter who battled the British. Even the government has mentioned this in an affidavit after some people approached the courts seeking a ban on celebrating Tipu Sultan's birthday," the deputy mayor said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena group leader Aher said his party would continue to protest till the portrait is removed. PTI COR BNM