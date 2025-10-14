Sena (UBT) and MNS hold protest against Thane civic body 'corruption'

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Hundreds of activists from the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, including the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP), joined MNS workers on Monday in a march to the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters, displaying unity ahead of civic polls.

The protest aimed to condemn the “rampant corruption, mismanagement, and problems faced by the citizens” of Thane city, including persistent traffic congestion, water scarcity, and unauthorized construction.

The march began at Gadkari Rangayatan and proceeded toward the TMC headquarters, with activists carrying saffron flags and joint placards while raising slogans against the administration.

Notably absent at the start were Congress leaders, although the city Congress president, Vikrant Chavan, later joined the march en route and was part of the delegation that met the Commissioner.

The delegation, led by prominent leaders such as Sena (UBT's0 Rajan Vichare and Thane city chief Kedar Dighe, MNS leaders Avinash Jadhav and Abhijit Panse, and NCP (SP) MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Bhaskar Jadhav, met with Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

They urged the release of a "white paper on the promotions given to officers in the municipality." The leaders criticised the entire administration, particularly Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, who was recently arrested in a bribery case.

"The sitting MLA of the ruling party (BJP), Sanjay Kelkar, himself has declared that the TMC is the seat of corruption", Awhad claimed.

MNS leader Abhijit Panse, however, maintained that the unity was focused purely on civic issues.

"This march was not to show political unity, but to address the problems of Thanekars. We have come together against corruption," he added.

Vichare targeted Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, alleging that a "golden gang" was ruling the TMC.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party's Thane unit chief, Kedar Dighe, said the protest morcha was just the beginning of several events that will be organised jointly with Raj Thackeray's MNS.

"Both parties have come together for good," added MNS Thane unit chief Ravindra More. PTI COR BNM NSK