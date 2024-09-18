Sena (UBT) blames Congress for delay in seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday blamed Congress leaders in Maharashtra for the delay in Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing talks for the upcoming assembly elections.

Talking to reporters, he said the opposition alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), along with some regional players, will sit together in Mumbai on Wednesday to iron out issues related to seat-sharing.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in November.

"The Congress is very busy these days, but still we have called them to put an end to it (talks). We have invited Congress leaders. They are so busy that everyday there is 'tarikh pe tarikh' (date after date). So we decided that we will sit together for the next three days," Raut said.

Raut on Tuesday said the leaders from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) will hold seat-sharing talks from Wednesday to Friday.

He said the talks on Mumbai have more or less been finalised but there was a need to hold region-wise discussion as Maharashtra is a vast state.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November. PTI PR NP