Sena (UBT) can win decent seats in local body polls if it goes solo: Chandrakant Khaire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) senior leader Chandrakant Khaire on Wednesday pitched for contesting upcoming elections to local bodies without an alliance in Chhatrapati Sambhanjinagar district.

The former MP claimed that ruling parties gave him "offers" to quit Sena (UBT) but he would remain loyal to Uddhav Thackeray.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) workers are demanding that the party contest local bodies elections without forging any alliance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," he told PTI.

Khaire said he had conveyed the party workers' sentiments to senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

The former MP said the Sena (UBT)'s prospects of winning elections to local bodies will brighten if it goes solo, which won't be true in case of an alliance.

"The alliance's calculations in these elections are different," he added.

Khaire claimed ruling parties and "some people from Delhi" tried to win him over but he rejected these "offers".

The ruling Mahayuti coalition comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and the NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

"I received many offers from the ruling parties and from some people in Delhi. I, however, rejected these offers. I would stay loyal to Sena (UBT) which has given me so much. I am a hardcore follower of Bal Thackeray. Because of him, I could become MLA twice and Lok Sabha member for 20 years," Khaire added.

Khaire represented the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on three terms before losing the 2019 and 2024 contests to AIMIM and Shiv Sena candidates, respectively.

He claimed a tussle is on between Eknath Shinde and the BJP, taking a jibe at leaders and workers who had quit the Thackeray camp to join ruling Shiv Sena.

Khaire said the ruling parties' strategy of poaching workers from the Opposition camp is unethical.

The Sena (UBT) leader dismissed speculation about a potential union between Uddhav Thackeray and BJP as a rumour.

"We see in newspapers and television channels that Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis are talking to each other," he added. PTI AW NSK