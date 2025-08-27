Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visits cousin Raj Thackeray’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited ‘Shivtirth’, the residence of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Raj hosts Lord Ganesh at his residence, located in the city's Dadar area, every year.

Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and his mother Rashmi also accompanied Uddhav.

Uddhav’s visit to Raj’s home sends yet another strong signal of rapprochement between the Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of the local body polls in the state.

This is at least the third publicly known interaction between the once estranged cousins.

The two had shared a stage on July 5 to celebrate their “victory” after the Maharashtra government rolled back its contentious GRs on three-language formula for students of Class 1 to 5 and the “imposition of Hindi” in the state.

Raj had visited ‘Matoshri’ in Bandra last month to wish Uddhav on the latter’s birthday. PTI PR NR