Sena (UBT) corporator Milind Vaidya, others booked for victory rally without police nod

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Newly-elected Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Milind Vaidya and his associates were booked for allegedly holding an unauthorised victory procession at Mahim in central Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Vaidya won from ward number 182 in the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"As there were prohibitory orders in place till midnight of January 26, Mahim police had denied permission for his victory rally on January 18. His associates then again applied for rally permission on January 22 and 24, which too were denied," he said.

However, Vaidya and his associates organised a victory procession in Mahim area between 5:30pm and 8pm on January 24, during which firecrackers were burst and loudspeakers were used, the official said.

Taking cognisance of the unauthorised rally, Mahim police booked Vaidya, Vinay Akre, Avirat Shinde, Santosh Surve, Deepak Sawant and more than 40 others for unlawful assembly and violating prohibitory orders of the police commissioner, the official added. PTI DC BNM