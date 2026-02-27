Sena (UBT) corporator submits memorandum to KDMC chief over stray dog menace

Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Tejashree Hemant Gaikwad on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation commissioner expressing concern over the rise in the stray dog population in the area.

Gaikwad pointed out that a 7-year-old child was recently mauled to death by a pack of dogs in a tribal hamlet in Mohili.

The stray dog population has increased drastically across several localities, including Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Balyani, Mohili, and Ambivali (East), creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among residents, the corporator said in the memorandum.

"These dogs are not just on the outer roads; they are entering building premises, parking areas, and children's play zones. They frequently chase residents and attack two-wheeler riders," Gaikwad told PTI after submitting the memorandum.

The representation, which includes a signed letter from local residents, specifically covers Ward No 4 and areas like Shantabai Nagar, Galegaon, and Mohane Colony.

In the memorandum, she sought deployment of special teams to catch stray dogs in residential clusters, immediate implementation of a mass deworming and vaccination campaign as well as urgent removal of aggressive and dangerous dogs from public spaces. PTI COR BNM