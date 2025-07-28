Sena (UBT) delegation meets guv demanding ouster of rival faction ministers

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) A delegation of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday seeking the ouster of "tainted, corrupt and insensitive" ministers, primarily those belonging to the rival faction.

In a letter to the governor, Sena (UBT) leaders demanded the resignation of Shiv Sena ministers Yogesh Kadam, Sanjay Shirsat and Sanjay Rathod.

They also alleged that some incumbent and former ministers have been honey-trapped, but did not name anyone.

The delegation, led by the leader of opposition in the council, Ambadas Danve, demanded the removal of the state Agriculture Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate for his "insensitive" remarks and playing "rummy" in the legislature during the monsoon session.

It also sought the resignation of state Fisheries and Ports Minister, Nitesh Rane, for causing communal divide with his remarks.

"Tainted, corrupt and insensitive ministers should be immediately sacked," Danve told reporters after meeting the governor.

Kadam, Shirsat and Rathod were among 39 MLAs who were part of the group of legislators from the undivided Shiv Sena that rebelled against the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in 2022. The Ranes and the Thackerays are bitter rivals, often targeting each other.

Shirsat was in the eye of a storm recently after a video purportedly showing him sitting in a room with a partially open bag containing what looked like bundles of notes went viral on social media. The minister rubbished the claim, saying the bag contained only clothes.

The opposition has also accused Minister Yogesh Kadam of allegedly running a dance bar in Mumbai with a permit in his mother's name. Kadam has refuted the allegation.

Danve claimed that a BJP MLC has levelled allegations of corruption against Minister for Soil and Water Conservation Sanjay Rathod in the appointment of officials to his department. PTI PR ARU