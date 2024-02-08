Sena (UBT) demands Fadnavis' resignation over firing on party leader

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation after a party leader was shot in Mumbai.

Former minister Aaditya Thackeray, who said he met the injured leader, Abhishek Ghosalkar, earlier in the evening, claimed there was no longer any fear of law in Maharashtra.

Abhishek, the son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot in suburban Dahisar on Thursday evening and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A Facebook Live video of the incident went viral.

In a post on X, Raut said mobsters were ruling Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets mobsters and welcomes them into his party, the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

"The home minister is absent. The state is in the clutches of mobsters," he further said, demanding Fadnavis' resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray said he met Abhishek earlier in the evening.

There was no fear of law in the state, he said, reacting to the incident.

"If this is the case, then who is secure in Maharashtra," Aaditya asked. PTI PR KRK