Sena (UBT) demands stringent action in case of assault on former VC Ashok Pradhan

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) The local unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday sought stringent action against the persons who assaulted former YCMOU vice-chancellor Ashok Pradhan at his house in Kalyan city of the district.

Advertisment

Vijay Salvi, chief of the Kalyan unit of the Sena (UBT), said in a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Police that Pradhan, 84, is an eminent educationist and associated with several institutions.

Stringent action should be taken against the culprits, he said.

Vice president of the Dharmarajya Party Nitin Deshpande, in a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed serious concern over the incident.

The law and order situation in Thane district has gone from bad to worse, he alleged, demanding intervention by Shinde and home minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pradhan, former vice chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, was assaulted at his home on November 11. Police have booked five persons in the case. PTI COR KRK