Sena (UBT) ensured workforce of Celebi subsidiary was employed in another firm: Uddhav

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) ensured the workforce of the subsidiary of Turkey-based airport ground handling services major Celebi was accommodated in another firm, party head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

Addressing members of his party's union Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), Thackeray said those employed with Celebi Nas Airport Services India have been accommodated in Indo-Thai Airport Services.

"We don't bring companies into the country. After Celebi Nas was asked to close down, I came to know it was a Turkish company. We don't want anything from a company which is against our country. Even the new company has been brought into the country by the government. It is the Central government which brings these companies into the country and we talk to the companies to recruit our people," Thackeray said.

You have to be vigilant, he said while addressing the BKS event.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT) is committed to protecting the rights of the labour class and will never let down their trust," Thackeray asserted.

Three petitions were filed on Wednesday by Celebi Nas Airport Services India challenging the Centre’s decision to revoke the security clearance and subsequent termination of its contract with the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

Celebi holds 59 per cent capital of Celebi Nas Airport Services India Private Limited.

Amid the backlash in India over Turkey's support to Pakistan amid the Indo-Pak conflict, India’s aviation security regulator BCAS last week revoked the security clearance of an Indian arm—Celebi Airport Services India—of Celebi on grounds related to “national security” with immediate effect.

The revocation also applies to other associate entities of Celebi in India. This led to Indian airports, where Celebi operated, terminating their contracts with the group companies. PTI MR BNM