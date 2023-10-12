Sena (UBT) gives 'ultimatum' to Thane civic body over 'unresolved' civic issues

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) met Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and gave an "ultimatum" asking the civic body to resolve pending civic issues, including demolition of unauthorised structures, and take action against the erring staff within the next 15 days.

If the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) does not take necessary action within the stipulated time, the party would launch an agitation urging people not to pay taxes to the civic body, they said.

The delegation led by Kedar Dighe, the Thane unit president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), met the civic chief at his office on Wednesday. Several local office-bearers of the party were also present.

The party demanded that all unauthorised structures in the city be demolished, the issue of crematorium at Kopri be resolved, all closed public toilets in the city be reopened and road dividers be removed for free movement of vehicles, the party said in its memorandum submitted to the commissioner.

"We gave an ultimatum to the civic chief, asking him to fulfil our demands and take action against the erring staffers within the next 15 days, or else the party will initiate a mass movement urging people not to pay taxes," Dighe said. PTI COR NP