Aaditya has ‘first right’ in MVA to winnable RS seat, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (PTI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday backed party leader Aaditya Thackeray’s remark regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, asserting that as the largest constituent in the Opposition MVA, his fold has the "first right" to the alliance's lone winnable seat from Maharashtra.

In April, Rajya Sabha stint will end for NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Fauzia Khan of NCP (SP), Ramdas Athawale of RPI (Athawale), BJP's Bhagwat Karad, Congress's Rajani Patil and NCP's Dhairysheel Patil.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can potentially send one candidate to the Upper House of Parliament due to its depleted strength.

Earlier this week, Aaditya Thackeray appeared to stake his party's claim to the MVA's lone winnable seat in the Upper House of Parliament. Considering the numbers in the assembly, the Rajya Sabha seat "belongs" to his party, and "talks will definitely happen in that direction in the MVA", he had said.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said there was "no inconsistency" in the party's stand and pointed out that the Sena (UBT) was the single largest party among the Opposition with 20 MLAs.

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with what Aaditya Thackeray said. We are the single largest party with 20 MLAs. The Congress has 16, and the NCP (SP) has 10. Therefore, whoever gets elected to the Rajya Sabha will go as a candidate of the MVA. As the largest party, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has the first right," he said.

Clarifying his earlier remarks about Sharad Pawar, the Rajya Sabha MP said he had merely stated that the senior leader had expressed a desire regarding the Rajya Sabha berth.

"I said that as a senior leader, Sharad Pawar has expressed his wish. He is a senior leader of the MVA. We will sit together and make a collective decision. But it must first be accepted that as the largest party, Shiv Sena (UBT) has the primary claim," he said, pointing out that the NCP (SP) chief has not officially declared his candidature from his party so far.

The MVA leadership was competent to take an appropriate decision, he said, adding that people should not feel undue "tension or pressure" over the evolving political situation in Maharashtra.

Referring to Aaditya Thackeray's assertion that one candidate each from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) could be elected, Raut said the former minister was well-versed in legislative affairs.

"Aaditya Thackeray understands politics and legislative functioning. Last time, Sharad Pawar and Priyanka Chaturvedi were elected. At that time, the situation was different, and we were all together with higher numbers. Aaditya Thackeray will not make an incorrect statement," he said.

He, however, indicated that the arithmetic remains crucial.

"One MP will certainly be elected. Support of 37 MLAs is needed. This time, we appear to have 10 to 12 surplus votes. We will need to mobilise another 20-21 votes. If that happens, two candidates can be elected. But at this moment, since Shiv Sena (UBT) is the largest party, we are bound to assert our claim," Raut added.

The Election Commission is set to officially notify the polls for seven Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled for March 16, on February 26.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP, has 232 MLAs and can potentially win six seats.