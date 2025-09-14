Sena (UBT) holds 'Majha Kunku Majha Desh' protest in Thane against India-Pak match

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) held a protest in Thane on Sunday against the Centre for allowing the Indian team to play Pakistan later in the evening in the Asia Cup cricket tournament.

It is the first time the traditional rivals are meeting on the cricket field since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 persons were gunned by Pakistan-backed terrorists. India had responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7, inflicting heavy damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The protest was held to voice public sentiment against the "double-faced" Union government for allowing the game just months after the Pahalgam attack despite lofty statements that "blood and water will not flow together", party leaders here said.

"However, within a few days, Narendra Modi and his government forgot about this. Without considering the feelings of the countrymen, the Modi government gave permission for the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup," a Sena (UBT) release said.

The Sena (UBT) organised the 'Majha Kunku Majha Desh' campaign in Mumbai and other parts of state during the day to register its protest against the game.

The party intends to send items like sindoor (vermillion) to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The protest in Thane was attended by Shiv Sena leader Rajan Vichare and district chief Kedar Dighe, among others. PTI COR BNM