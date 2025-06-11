Sena (UBT) holds tractor march in Sambhajinagar to highlight farm issues, unfulfilled promises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday took out a tractor rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to highlight "failure" of the Mahayuti government to fulfil promises made to farmers, including a crop loan waiver.

The rally was organised under the banner of 'kya hua tera vaada' (what happened to your promises) campaign, a week-long agitation to highlight unfulfilled assurances under the BJP-led administration.

The march, led by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, started from Kranti Chowk and concluded at Divisional Commissioner office in the Delhi Gate area of the central Maharashtra city.

Talking to reporters during the agitation, Danve said, "Tehsil-wise tractor rallies were organized on Wednesday. We are asking the question, 'kya hua tera vaada', to the government for failing to deliver on promises made to farmers during the assembly elections (held in November last year)." These promises included a farm loan waiver and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, noted the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator.

"They (Mahayuti) had earlier promised remunerative prices for crops and raising the annual payout to farmers to Rs 15,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. These and other promises remain unfulfilled," he maintained.

After making promises, ministers give misleading and evasive statements. This means they have forgotten their own promises, Danve said.

"Through this agitation, we want to remind the government about its promises and what happened to those assurances," he averred. PTI AW RSY