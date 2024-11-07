Sena (UBT) is opposing Mumbai's transformation, says BJP on Dharavi issue

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Thursday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was opposing the transformation of Mumbai with his poll promise to scrap the Dharavi slum redevelopment project.

The Sena (UBT), which released its manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections earlier in the day, said it would scrap the Dharavi project being executed by an Adani group entity if it came to power.

Uddhav Thackeray's actions were part of a broader political strategy to undermine the redevelopment aimed at providing better housing to the people of Dharavi, claimed the BJP leader.

"Thackeray seems to be unhappy with poor people getting good houses," Shelar told reporters, adding that the Sena (UBT) was thus opposing transformation of the city itself.

He also alleged that Thackeray wanted to grab 37 acres of land by reissuing the tender for the redevelopment.

Successful completion of the Dharavi project is essential for the city's long-term growth, he said, adding that it is part of proper town management which is vital for the future of Mumbai.

Shelar also questioned the absence of the Dharavi issue in the joint manifesto released by the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP).

"If Dharavi redevelopment is such a crucial issue, why is it not mentioned in their joint agenda? This raises serious questions about the intent behind (Uddhav Thackeray's) opposition to the project," he said.

When Thackeray was chief minister, his government made the provision for additional land to be given to the company carrying out the redevelopment if necessary, said Shelar.

"Now, when the same company requires additional land for the project, why is Uddhav Thackeray opposing it?" he asked. PTI ND KRK