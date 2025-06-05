Sena (UBT) launches 'Kya hua tera vaada' protest to target govt over 'unfulfilled' promises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 5 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday launched its 'Kya hua tera vaada' agitation in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to remind the Mahayuti government of the promises made particularly for the Marathwada region before coming to power in the state.

'Kya hua tera vaada', which literally means 'What happened to your promise' is a popular song from the 1977 Bollywood film "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen" starring Rishi Kapoor and others.

As part of the agitation, Leader of Opposition in state legislative council Ambadas Danve handed over a memorandum of demands to the district collector.

Talking to reporters after that, he said, "The government has forgotten all its promises made earlier. We have started this 'Kya hua tera vaada' agitation that will continue for eight days beginning today. It will be held across the Marathwada region." Marathwada comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

In the memorandum, the party said the government earlier promised a farm loan waiver, but nothing happened. Farmers are not even getting the desired return for their yield despite tall promises, it said.

Insurance companies have bagged a profit of over Rs 50,000 crore, but on the ground level crop loss surveys have not taken place in many areas. The Marathwada Water Grid project is a big failure. The scheme is merely on paper but there are villages in the region that are dependent on tankers to quench their thirst, it said.

It also said that as per the government figures, 70 women go missing every day from the state and 7,521 incidents of rape took place in 2023. But the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has kept quiet over it. The Mahayuti government earlier promised to recruit 25,000 women in the police force, but nothing happened later, it said. PTI AW NP