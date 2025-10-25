Sena (UBT) leader accuses former BJP MP of pressurising woman doctor; he denies charge

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday accused former BJP MP Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar of pressurising the woman doctor who allegedly committed suicide two days ago, a charge Naik denied.

There has been a deliberate attempt to drag his name in this case, claimed Nimbalkar, a former MP of Madha.

Talking to reporters, Danve claimed that two personal assistants of Nimbalkar facilitated a call between him and the woman doctor, and he should be made an accused in the case.

The former MP and his PAs pressurised the doctor to declare fit accused (brought to government hospital for medical examination after arrest) as unfit and vice versa, Danve alleged.

"His (Nimbalkar) PAs pressurised the doctor and also facilitated a call....It is necessary to take action against them. The doctor has clearly stated that two PAs facilitated a call with the former MP," he said.

The 28-year-old woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, leaving a note on her palm which accused a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment besides naming a software engineer.

Police on Saturday arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar while the accused police officer is absconding.

Danve, however, did not elaborate on how Nimbalkar was allegedly responsible for the doctor's suicide. A team of women police officers from outside Satara should probe this case, he demanded.

Speaking to reporters, Nimbalkar denied any connection with the suicide, and demanded that there should be a through probe into the matter including forensic and Call Data Record (CDR) analysis.

He alleged that there was an attempt to drag his name into this case and conduct a media trial.

"I am nowhere linked to the case and efforts are being made to drag me to this case," Nimbalkar said. PTI PR KRK