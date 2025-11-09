Sena (UBT) leader claims drone seen over Uddhav's Mumbai home, demands probe

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Sunday claimed a drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree', the Mumbai residence of party head and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, raising serious concerns about a potential breach in a high-security zone.

In a post on X, Parab said the police should investigate the matter, find out the identity of the drone operator and the motive behind the aerial "filming". He also wondered if there was any "terrorist background" behind it.

'Matoshree', located in Mumbai's Bandra area, is a heavily guarded residence.

Parab said that flying a drone or filming with it in such a sensitive, high-security area without prior permission is a grave matter.

"A drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree'. This raises serious concerns about a potential security breach in a high-security zone," the legislator claimed.

Parab demanded a detailed inquiry to determine the purpose behind the drone activity, identify the individuals responsible, and clarify the background of the incident to dispel public apprehension.

Thackeray recently visited the Marathwada region and interacted with farmers affected by heavy rains and floods there over the last few months.

He has targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the relief package announced by the BJP-led Mahayuti government, and stressed the Opposition's demand for Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for crop losses and a complete farm loan waiver.

After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, Thackeray snapped ties with the BJP and entered into an alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) to form a government.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. PTI MR GK