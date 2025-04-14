Sena (UBT) leader Khaire blames party colleague Danve for his defeat in Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire on Monday targeted his party colleague Ambadas Danve and blamed him for his defeat from the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra last year.

Grassroots party workers feel Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, does "adjustments", Khaire alleged without elaborating.

The veteran politician from the Marathwada region said he had complained to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray against Danve, an MLC.

"He (Danve) is responsible for my Lok Sabha poll defeat. Shiv Sainiks feel he does adjustments. I have complained to Uddhav ji (Thackeray) twice. He (Thackeray) has to take some decisions (on this)," Khaire said.

The former MP, who has represented Aurangabad four times in the Lok Sabha, said he had worked hard to build the Shiv Sena in Marathwada in central Maharashtra and even went to jail.

He claimed tickets were distributed during the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May 2024 without consulting him and not a single party candidate won in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district in the assembly elections held 6 months later.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has half a dozen assembly segments.

"I am confident the party leadership will act (against Danve)," Khaire maintained.

Reacting to Khaire remarks, Danve said the former MP is a senior leader and he is free to take any action.

The bickering between the two senior Sena (UBT) leaders from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar does not augur well for the opposition party.

The district, considered as a gateway to Marathwada, was once a stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena. However, Khaire lost the Lok Sabha seat twice - in 2019 and 2024.

Danve, too, was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last year, but Thackeray chose Khaire over him.

Sandipan Bhumare of the ruling Shiva Sena headed by deputy CM Eknath Shinde won the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat. PTI PR RSY