Sena (UBT) leader Nirmala Gavit joins Eknath Shinde's party

Thane, May 28 (PTI) In a setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), its leader and former MLA Nirmala Gavit on Wednesday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a function here.

Along with Gavit, more than a thousand women workers from Nashik district joined the Shiv Sena in Shinde's presence.

"Our leader has changed, but the party, Shiv Sena, remains the same," she said on the occasion.

Shinde said the influx of new members reflected a growing recognition of the Mahayuti government's performance.

"Having realized that this government is performing, and as they want to serve the people, these workers have decided to join the Sena," he said.

He also called on party workers to start preparations for the coming civic elections in the state. PTI COR KRK