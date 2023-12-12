Sena (UBT) leader Parab accuses minister Kesarkar of speaking false things about Bal Thackeray

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar for speaking "false things" about Bal Thackeray during this cross-examination in the disqualification pleas of Shiv Sena factions.

He claimed that Kesarkar, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said during his cross-examination that Bal Thackeray did not respect democracy and that he did not allow any election process in the party.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, Parab said, "During his cross-examination in the disqualification pleas, Deepak Kesarkar said that Balasaheb Thackeray did not allow any election process in the party and did not respect democracy. People who followed Balasaheb's ideology are using such language and saying that no election process was held (in the party) from 1999 till today." Before saying all this, Kesarkar should have studied and collected information. He should have known how Balasaheb was and how he worked, he said.

"Balasaheb used to say that he does not accept 'faltu Lokshahi' (useless democracy), but the election process has been taking place in Shiv Sena since the beginning. Hence, Kesarkar has spoken wrong things about Balasaheb during his cross examination," he said.

The former minister accused Kesarkar of having double standards and saying one thing in the court and something else outside it.

"They do not have any love for Balasaheb and this shows what is in their heart towards Balasaheb," he alleged. PTI CLS NP