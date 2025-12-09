Sena (UBT) leader posts videos of cash `linked' to MLAs of ruling parties

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday posted, on social media, videos purportedly showing an MLA of the rival Sena on a video call with another person who is sitting amid bundles of cash.

While Danve, a former leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, claimed that the cash belonged to MLAs of ruling parties, Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said these were morphed videos made with the help of AI.

Danve's allegations came during the winter session of the state legislature, days after the first phase of local body elections got over. NCP (SP) legislator Shashikant Shinde raised the issue in the legislative council during the day, demanding a probe.

One of the videos, lasting only four seconds and without any sound, purportedly showed Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi speaking on a video call. The person at the other end, whose face is not seen, is surrounded by several bundle of notes. In other two videos, of nine and 13 seconds, stacks of notes can be seen along with the man wearing a red T-shirt and jeans, but his face is not seen.

Speaking to reporters, Mahendra Dalvi denied that he had anything to do with the videos.

"This government does not have money to waive farmers' loans. Chief Minister (Devendra) Fadnavis, (Deputy Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde, please tell people who this MLA is and what is he doing with bundles of notes," Danve said in his post on X.

Talking to reporters later, the Sena (UBT) leader said, "Some MLAs of the ruling parties are seen in the video with bundles of cash." He, however, did not name any person.

Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve said Mahendra Dalvi could not have been involved in such matters, and Danve had deliberately tried to make the video viral during the assembly session.

Sena minister Shamabhuraj Desai too accused Danve of trying to create sensation.

Interestingly, Throve also sought to link Sunil Tatkare, state unit president of the ruling alliance partner NCP, to the episode, adding that the (Mahayuti) alliance has nurtured enemies in its own house.

The rivalry between Tatkare and Shiv Sena MLAs Thorve, Dalvi and minister Bharat Gogawale is well known. All four hail from Raigad district.

In July, a purported video of Sanjay Shirsat had gone viral, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claiming that he was sitting next to bundles of notes, an allegation Shirsat denied.

Reacting to Danve's post, Congress leader Nana Patole said the Mahayuti coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP wanted power only to loot the state. PTI PR AW KRK