Sena (UBT) leader seeks probe in land that MP Bhumre's driver got as 'gift even before he was born'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday sought a probe into a 23-acre piece of land in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which he said had been "gifted" by its owner to Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre's driver much before the latter was even born.

He asked how can a "hibanama" (gift deed) be made by the Hindu owner of the land in Bhumre's driver Javed Shaikh's name 14 years before he was born.

Paithan MLA Vilas Bhumre, son of MP Sandipan Bhumre, denied Danve's allegations, and said they would file a defamation case against him.

A hibanama is a written document or gift deed in Muslim law that records the voluntary transfer of property from a donor to a donee without any exchange of money or consideration.

Addressing a press conference, Danve said, "There is land in Jatwada area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that has been acquired (for Samruddhi Expressway). An application for the compensation of this land has come to the administration now. This 23 acres of land has a value of nearly Rs 1,150 crore." "Bhumre's driver Javel Rasool Shaikh was born in 1985 and the hibanama in his name was made in 1971. The original owner of this land has given this land to Bhumre's driver Javed Rasool Shaikh. I have Javed's Aadhar card showing his birth year," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

"I have a few questions: how can a hibanama be made in the year 1971 when the receiver was born in 1985? The original owner of the land is a Hindu and that person has made a hibanama for a Muslim person, which is not possible," he said.

There is a need to bring to light the handler, according to him.

"This matter should be investigated by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and I have written letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule seeking a probe in this case," he said.

MLA Bhumre hit back at Danve and said, "They have lost the civic and Zilla Parishad elections. So he is levelling such allegations to show his party is doing something now. My driver has denied all these allegations and we are going to file a defamation suit against Danve. We are also going to ask the CM for a probe in this case and also ask that action should be taken against Danve." In June last year, police had questioned the Bhumre's driver Shaikh over his claim that a descendant of Hyderabad's Salar Jung family gifted him a three-acre plot of land located on Jalna Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar worth over Rs 150 crore.

Sandipan Bhumre represents the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (erstwhile Aurangabad) Lok Sabha seat.