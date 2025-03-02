Sena (UBT) leader sends minister Nitesh Rane legal notice for 'no funds for opponents' remark

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut has served a legal notice on Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane for the latter's reported statement that government funds would be allocated to those connected to the ruling alliance.

The legal notice, sent through advocate Asim Sarode, accused Rane of not upholding his constitutional duty as a minister and making discriminatory statements.

As per the notice, Rane had addressed a BJP gathering in Kudal in Sindhudurg during which he assured his party's workers that government funds, including those under the District Planning Committee, would be allocated to Mahayuti functionaries and entities, and villages that had representatives from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi would be deprived of these till they join the ruling alliance.

"Such statements violate constitutional principles, spread divisiveness, and undermine democratic values. A minister swears an oath to serve all citizens impartially, but Nitesh Rane seems to have forgotten this responsibility," Raut, former Lok Sabha MP, said in the notice.

Raut was defeated by Nitesh Rane's father and former Union minister Narayan Rane from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The former MP said Nitesh Rane, in the run up to the general elections, had warned villagers of not getting government support if they did not vote for Narayan Rane.

The state minister's statements go against the oath taken under Article 164(3) of the Constitution, Raut said in the notice.

The Maharashtra governor must take action against Rane for violating his ministerial oath and engaging in unconstitutional conduct, the notice urged.

"If Rane does not retract his statement in 15 days, a formal complaint will be filed with the governor," lawyer Asim Sarode said. PTI ND BNM