Sena (UBT) MLA accuses Fadnavis govt of stalling development works of Rs 250 cr in Dharashiv

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil has accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government of stalling development works costing more than Rs 250 crore in Dharashiv district despite getting an administrative sanction.

He also said that although Chief Minister Fadnavis earlier said he was not Uddhav Thackeray to halt ongoing development works, his government has failed to take them forward.

Dharashiv district collector had earlier received a letter from the state government, which stated that the decision about giving administrative sanction to these works be put on hold till further orders.

In a post on X, MLA Patil said, "Tall claims were made that Dharashiv district will undergo a positive transformation. Such promises were showered during the election period. But nothing of this sort has taken place in reality." The district planning committee, which is the backbone of development, has given a stay to the development works worth more than Rs 250 crore, he said.

Targeting CM Fadnavis, the legislator said, "On the one hand he (Fadnavis) says I am not Uddhav Thackeray to stay ongoing works, on the other hand, the development works in Dharashiv were halted. So everyone now knows that there is a difference between what they say and do." According to him, the previous Eknath Shinde-led government halted the development works worth crores of rupees and the situation has not changed in the last three years.

"It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that development of an aspirational district (Dharashiv) happens in a speedy manner. But here it is going in the reverse direction. People will give a befitting reply to the government which is depriving Dharashiv of development," the MLA said. PTI AW NP