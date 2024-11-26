Sena (UBT) MLA blames rival faction for clashes in Mehkar

Buldhana, Nov 26 (PTI) Siddharth Kharat, newly-elected Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Mehkar in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district, on Tuesday blamed the rival faction of the Shiv Sena for the violence after the assembly elections results.

Police have registered cases against 23 persons after two groups clashed in Mehkar city on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kharat, who defeated three-time MLA Sanjay Raimulkar of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said it was also a defeat of Union minister and Buldhana's Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav.

Jadhav and Raimulkar "could not digest their defeat," he said, accusing the rival Shiv Sena supporters of instigating violence.

To avoid confrontation, he changed the route of the procession on the police's request, Kharat added.

Elsewhere, Jadhav, commenting on the clashes, said elections come and go but everyone should preserve peace.

Those who won and even those who lost should accept the result in a sporting spirit, he said, adding, "What happened in Mehkar does not reflect well on the city's reputation. I appeal all to maintain peace and live in peace." PTI CLS KRK