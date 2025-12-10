Sena (UBT) MLA questions ministers' absence during discussion in House; sparks debate

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the absence of ministers in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and lack of replies during a discussion on calling attention notices related to losses caused by excessive rainfall during the monsoon season this year.

Two notices were listed for debate in the House - one on rain-related damage across the state and another on losses caused by the discharge of water from the reservoirs in Nashik and the Jayakwadi dam into the Godavari river.

As the discussion began, Jadhav said ministers were "routinely unavailable" and members failed to get printed replies in advance.

"This is disrespect to the Chair. If ministers are unable to attend (the proceedings of the House), prior intimation must be given. These days, nothing is communicated. What is happening?" Jadhav asked, and criticised the government during the morning session.

He pointed out that 29 districts and over 300 talukas in the state suffered heavy losses, leaving more than 65 lakh farmers affected.

"Land has eroded due to floods. Despite repeated demands to declare a wet drought, there has been no action. The government and the administration have neglected the rain-affected people. Compensation has not been given," he said, noting that several MLAs had jointly filed a notice on the matter.

Jadhav, along with Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP), Narendra Bhondekar (Shiv Sena) and Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP), had sought a detailed discussion on the topic. When the notice came up, members were not given copies of the government's reply, prompting Jadhav to raise strong objections.

A separate notice by MLAs Vijaysingh Pandit (NCP) and Hikmat Udhan (Shiv Sena) on damage caused by excess water release from the Nashik and Jayakwadi dams also came up during the morning session.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil said the issue had been transferred to the Water Resources Department, but that department's minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was absent. Presiding officer of the Lower House, Sameer Kunawar, announced that the discussion would now be held on Thursday.

Jadhav asked why replies were not provided.

"Senior members' notices must be part of regular business. Even when we accept the special morning session, replies are missing. How have officers become so indifferent? Do they take the House for granted?" he said, urging the Chair to act firmly.

Minister Makarand Patil said he had received the reply but did not know why members had not. His explanation was seen by Opposition MLAs as an attempt to delay proceedings.

Tensions rose further when the second notice on Godavari river damage was discussed and Vikhe Patil remained absent. At that time, Industry Minister Uday Samant intervened, acknowledging the procedural issues.

"We get notices at 1 am or 1.30 am. We take briefings and prepare. Sometimes notices do not arrive till midnight," he said.

Kunawar later ruled that both notices on rain-related losses would be taken up on Thursday.

Earlier, Jadhav said the Chair must not be taken for granted.

"The Chair must have firm control over the proceedings of the House. If ministers cannot attend, they must send a written communication. When members are present, ministers are not; when ministers are present, replies are not. This is the situation," he said. PTI ND NP