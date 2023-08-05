Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar appears before Mumbai police over complaint of Rs 500 cr 'scam' against him

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Saturday to record his statement in a complaint lodged by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, accusing him being involved in a "scam", an official said.

In his complaint filed earlier this year, Somaiya alleged that Waikar was involved in the scam worth Rs 500 crore, he said.

Waikar reached the city police's head office around 10 am and his statement is being recorded, the police official said.

The EOW has launched a preliminary inquiry into Waikar based on Somaiya's complaint, he said.

The EOW has sent notices to senior officials of the Garden and Building Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to join the investigation, he added.

As per Somaiya's allegation, Waikar illegally obtained approval for the construction of a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a garden.

Waikar used his political ties to get this approval, causing a huge loss to the BMC, the complaint alleged.

"The EOW conducts preliminary enquiry in every complaint it receives. But no first information report (FIR) has been registered yet in this case and investigation is underway," the official added.

Waikar represents the Jogeshwari East assembly constituency in Mumbai. PTI ZA NP