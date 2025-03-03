Sena (UBT) MLA Sardesai meets Fadnavis; says discussion was on issues related to constituency

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the state legislature complex here, the development adding to the series of meetings between leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the ruling BJP recently.

Sardesai said the meeting was regarding pending issues in his Vandre East assembly seat, especially those connected to housing and slum rehabilitation projects.

Since the 2024 assembly polls, the number of meetings between the opposition party and the CM has increased.

In the winter session of the state assembly in December in Nagpur, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray had met Fadnavis.

Sardesai is the maternal cousin of Aaditya Thackeray and a first time MLA. PTI PR BNM