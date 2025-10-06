Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance will be 'from heart and mind', says Raut day after Uddhav-Raj meet

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with his cousin and MNS head Raj Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said their discussion was political and the alliance between the two parties ahead of the civic polls will be forged with "heart and mind".

Speaking to reporters, Raut also said the Thackeray cousins have reached a consensus that work should be done together on major civic bodies like Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Nashik and Pune.

"There are many other civic bodies where the Shiv Sena (UBT) is there, but there are areas where the MNS is strong as well. The NCP (SP) is strong in a few areas. The Congress is strong in many areas in Vidarbha," he said.

He said the personal and political ties between the Thackeray cousins have become strong, adding talks have progressed much further.

"Mumbai's mayor will be a Marathi with real saffron colour. He will not be someone who will bend before Delhi," he said, taking a dig at the ruling BJP.

"The discussion (between Raj and Uddhav) was political," Raut said, referring to the meeting between Uddhav and Raj on Sunday.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the common voters have love for the Thackeray family and the remarks made by Raut may have resulted from the emotions he has for the family.

The cousins, who once shared cold ties, met on Sunday during the naming ceremony of Raut's grandchild in Bandra. Raj then went to Uddhav's residence, 'Matoshri', in the suburb and held discussions with him. The two leaders have publicly met for the fifth time since July 5.

"This alliance will be made from 'dil' (heart) and 'dimag' (mind). This is not a political alliance. This is an alliance made with tan-mann-dhan," Raut said.

Asked if the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would become a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Sena (UBT) leader said only Raj can respond to this question.

"The MVA was formed out of three major parties. The MNS is an independent party. The discussions are between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS (for the civic polls). However, the ties with the MVA are good and Raj Thackeray has good ties with the MVA leaders," he said.

He pointed out that the MVA was formed for the state assembly, and the party will come up with a new formula for the civic body polls.

An MNS leader, however, said there was no political discussion between the two leaders, and Raj Thackeray visited Matoshri as he was attending an event nearby.

When asked about the official announcement of an alliance between the two parties, he said there are 27 civic bodies in the state, and it is necessary to have a detailed discussion on every seat and panel.

The political situation in every civic body is different, and discussions are taking place between leaders at the local level, he said.

Elections to various civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are likely to be held by the end of the year.