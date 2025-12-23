Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance won't impact BMC poll outcome; Mahayuti will win, says BJP

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday downplayed the potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Mumbai civic elections, saying the tie-up will have no impact on the poll outcome.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam made the remarks after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted that an alliance between the parties led by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would be announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Raut shared a picture of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, with the caption "tomorrow at 12 pm".

"There will be no impact on the outcome of the BMC elections, even if the Thackeray cousins come together and contest the polls," Satam told a regional news channel.

He claimed that the people of Mumbai have decided to vote in large numbers in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

"I believe Mumbaikars have made up their mind to support the BJP-led Mahayuti, and the mayor will be elected from our corporators only," Satam added.

Senior leader of the party and MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar also commented over the issue.

"Mumbai is like a 'lifeline' for the Thackeray cousins. It is natural that they want to keep it with themselves. I wish both the brothers good luck as they are coming together after a long gap," he said.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will take place on January 15, and the results will be declared the next day.

Echoing Satam, his party colleague and state minister, Pankaj Bhoyar, said the Thackerays decided to set aside their personal differences after realising that they no longer enjoy public support.

"There is no impact of their alliance on the Mahayuti's prospects in the BMC polls," he told reporters in Jalna.

Bhoyar said the BJP-led Mahayuti will win the BMC polls on the back of extensive development work carried out by the state government.

"Surveys and ground reports clearly indicate that people will once again support development-oriented governance," he added.

When asked about the alliance strategies for civic bodies, Bhoyar said the BJP would take decisions based on local circumstances and political conditions.