Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance won’t impact BMC poll outcome, says BJP leader

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP leader Ameet Satam on Tuesday downplayed the possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Mumbai civic elections, saying the tie-up will have no impact on the poll outcome.

The BJP's Mumbai city unit president made the remarks after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted that an alliance between the parties led by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would be announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Raut shared a picture of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, with the caption "tomorrow at 12 pm".

Speaking to a regional news channel, Satam said, "There will be no impact on the outcome of the BMC elections, even if the Thackeray cousins come together and contest the polls." He claimed that the people of Mumbai have decided to vote in large numbers in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

"I believe Mumbaikars have made up their mind to support the BJP-led Mahayuti, and the mayor will be elected from our corporators only," Satam added.

The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Asia's largest civic body, will take place on January 15, and the results will be declared the next day. PTI ND ARU