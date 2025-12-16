Sena (UBT), MNS coming together is important, seat-sharing minor issue: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) An alliance of cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray ahead of the civic elections in Maharashtra will be an important development and how the subsequent seat-sharing happens is a minor issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said on Tuesday.

The alliance between the Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be announced soon, Danve told PTI.

"Once it is decided, seat-sharing does not make much difference. A seat going this way or that way does not matter. The two brothers coming together is important, and it will happen," said the former leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council.

Asked about posters appearing in Mumbai with the message "BMC is not a family business", apparently taking aim at the two Thackeray cousins and their parties, Danve claimed the BJP was behind this campaign.

"If these posters are in English, it means that they are made by BJP. They don't like Marathi," he said.

Talking about alliance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other municipal corporations for the January 15 polls, Danve said, "The party has given local leaders the freedom to decide it, based on local issues. We will commence talks here soon. We will also consider parties like Prahar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Left parties for the alliance." PTI AW KRK