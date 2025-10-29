Sena (UBT), MNS conduct `survey', claim irregularities in voter lists in Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday claimed to have exposed irregularities in voter lists in the Shivaji Park area of the city.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ajit Kadam and MNS functionary Santosh Sali conducted a survey in Shivaji Park in Dadar, an area where both the parties wield clout.

Ahead of the November 1 protest morcha against the Election Commission, the survey revealed dual or fake voters in electoral rolls, he said, adding, "There were many shocking findings." This is the first time that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS have conducted such an exercise. PTI PR KRK