Sena (UBT), MNS join hands for BEST credit society polls; votes to be counted on Tue

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Voting to elect the board of directors of BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd took place here on Monday, the highlight of the election being the coming together of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS formed a panel named 'Utkarsh' and fielded 21 candidates. The MNS had fielded two candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 18 and one is from the association of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

The poll comes amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray's MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state.

Leaders of the Sena (UBT) and the MNS have said the latter does not have enough strength in the BEST, but this poll gave the two parties a platform to come together ahead of the local body elections.

It also helps send a political message to people about the unity of the two parties, they added.

BJP MLC's Prasad Lad had announced 'Sahakar Samruddhi' panel.

There are five panels in fray, an official said, which includes one of union leader Shashank Rao. There is also the union owing allegiance to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd has the civic undertaking's existing and former employees as members. It has over 15,000 members and, for years, has been dominated by BEST Kamgar Sena owing allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Just before the polls, which began at 8 am, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande accused rivals of distributing money.

In a video shared on X, Deshpande claimed a member of BEST credit society received a pamphlet, in which an envelope with two Rs 500 notes was concealed.

"This game is to buy votes," he charged, adding that a formal complaint will be lodged with the election officer.