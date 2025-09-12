Nashik, Sep 12 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Friday jointly organised the 'Jan Aakrosh' protest event in Nashik to attack the Devendra Fadnavis government over various issues.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, addressing workers on the occasion, said every programme in Nashik would be a joint one from here on.

"Two brothers have come together and workers of both parties have also come together. As a result, Maharashtra will follow the Thackerays now. Nashik has given this message," Raut claimed.

"The origin of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS is the same and our guardian is the same - Balasaheb Thackeray. Therefore, you will have to take care while facing us," he said in a warning to the ruling parties.

He also raised the murder of one Rahul Dhotre here and said the state government was unable to arrest an absconding corporator allegedly involved in the crime.

In a swipe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, Raut said "the home minister must resign" if the corporator cannot be arrested or if the government cannot find out who is shielding him.

The state government will have to take cognizance of this morcha, as this show of strength of the two parties will spread to every taluka and district, MNS leader and former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar said.

The 'Jan Aakrosh' morcha started from Bhalekar High School ground and concluded at Hutatma Chowk.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders said the protest was organised to highlight farm issues including Minimum Support Price, problems faced by teachers and deteriorating law and order situation in Nashik.

The Thackerays had shared a stage on July 5 in Mumbai to celebrate their "victory" after the Maharashtra government rolled back its contentious orders on the three-language formula for students of Classes 1 to 5 amid charges of imposition of Hindi in the state dominated by Marathi speakers.

Although Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005, blaming Uddhav for his exit, the drubbing of their parties in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls appears to have pushed the rivals to improve ties and create their own political space in the state.

Local body polls in several cities in the state, including Nashik, are due since early 2022. They are expected to take place over the next few months. PTI COR BNM