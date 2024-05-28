Sena (UBT) MP accuses Centre of not allowing MTNL, BSNL to launch 4G/5G services

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has claimed the central government did not allow the MTNL and BSNL to launch 4G/5G services, causing a huge loss of customers.

Advertisment

In a post on X, he tagged a letter dated May 21, 2024 of Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, to secretaries of all central government departments and chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, on monetising the surplus land and building assets of both the PSUs.

"The Union Cabinet in 2019 approved the revival plan of BSNL/MTNL which also includes monetization of its surplus land/building assets. BSNL has assets spread across the country and MTNL has properties located in Mumbai and Delhi. Most of the properties are at prime locations. The properties are offered through out-right sale to government departments, PSUs and government organisations," the letter said.

Sawant, the MP from Mumbai South, questioned the timing of the letter when the model code of conduct is still in force, in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the country.

"Why should he (secretary) not be questioned on what was he doing since 2019. It is nothing but strangulation of BSNL and MTNL and sabotage too," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

"Under the pretext of Atmanirbhar, they did not allow BSNL/MTNL to launch 4G/5G services causing loss of customers & incur huge losses," he charged. PTI MR GK