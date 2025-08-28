Sena (UBT) MP Ashtikar extends support to Jarange's quota stir; second MP from Uddhav group to do so

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar on Thursday extended support to quota activist Manoj Jarange and said he will participate in the latter's agitation in Mumbai.

Ashtekar, MP from Hingoli, also urged members of the Maratha community to take part in Jarange's agitation in large numbers.

He is a second Shiv Sena (UBT) MP after Sanjay Jadhav to announce participation in the agitation. Jadhav, an MP from Parbhani, also said he will take part in Jarange's agitation in Mumbai.

Both Ashtikar and Jadhav, like Jarange, hail from Marathwada, which was the epicentre of the Maratha quota agitation. The region had decisively voted against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Jarange set out for Mumbai from his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday, and reached Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Pune district with hundreds of his supporters on Thursday morning.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

However, OBC leaders are opposed to this proposal.

Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse said Jarange's demands are valid.

Bhuse, however, said Ganpati is celebrated in Maharashtra and during this period he should come forward for a dialogue instead of agitation.

"I am confident there could be a solution through dialogue," Bhuse said. PTI PR BNM