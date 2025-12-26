Sena (UBT) MP decries trend of leaders switching sides; asserts party workers fully committed

Nashik, Dec 26 (PTI) In the last three years, Maharashtra is witnessing the kind of politics it has never seen before, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said on Friday in the backdrop of leaders switching sides ahead of the January15 civic polls.

Desai reached here a day after some of his colleagues, including former mayors Vinayak Pande and Yatin Wagh, joined the BJP in the presence of state minister Girish Mahajan.

"In last three years, Maharashtra is witnessing the kind of politics which it had not seen earlier. There are different reasons for people leaving the party. Some left due to pressure, while some left it due to their own selfishness," he said.

However, the chain of activists and office-bearers is intact and united as Shiv Sainiks are not confused due to some leaders leaving the party, Desai asserted.

"Shiv Sainiks are firmly with party chief Uddhav Thackeray. We will see it in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections," Desai told reporters.

He also said seat sharing talks between Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Nashik are in final stages. PTI COR BNM