Sena (UBT) MP seeks probe in NEET exam 'irregularities', writes to Centre

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of this year's NEET-Undergraduate exam for aspiring medical students by a credible investigative agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chaturvedi said there have been concerns regarding the conduct of the exam for undergraduate medical programmes, the paper having "leaked" before the test and the decision on awarding grace marks arbitrarily to students.

These are valid and grave concerns that can lead to serious consequences for lakhs of medical students whose careers are at stake, the Rajya Sabha MP noted.

There have been reports of numerous technical glitches during the test, discrepancies in the official answer keys and poorly managed exam centres. The "irregularities" in the evaluation of answer sheets have raised doubts about the fairness of the entire process, Chaturvedi maintained.

"It is unfortunate neither the government nor exam conducting nodal agencies have shown the responsibility to be accountable to the lakhs of students who appeared for these exams, NTA (National Testing Agency) cannot dismiss the issues away with its explanation quoting several factors which might have contributed to the higher scores in this year's NEET exam," she said in the letter.

The committee constituted by them (to review grace marks awarded to NEET UG 2024 candidates), headed by the NTA chairman, after immense pressure from the student community also raises doubts about the fairness of the probe as those under the investigation lens are the ones who are on the panel, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP averred.

Paper leaks across various exams in the country have become common place. Lack of serious approach by the government and the agencies entrusted with the conduct of these exams has led to emboldening of brokers, guilty administrators to continue to thrive on these leakages, she alleged.

In Bihar, the Economic Office Unit (EoU) is conducting an investigation that has led to the arrest of brokers who extorted amounts from candidates as high as Rs 30 lakh to 50 lakh, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Hence, I would urge you to conduct an independent, transparent and time-bound investigation by a credible investigative agency such as the CBI to uncover this racket," she said.

The NTA also needs to come clean on its methodology to grant grace marks in case of discrepancies during conduct of exams, Chaturvedi maintained.

The Maharashtra government, too, has sought cancellation of the exam, stating it has caused injustice to the students of the state who have appeared for the pre-medical test.

There are allegations of irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) -- conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad -- and inflation of marks.

The NTA has, however, clarified that the increase in cut off and number of toppers in the NEET-UG reflect the competitive nature of the exam and maintained the test's integrity has not been compromised. PTI PR RSY