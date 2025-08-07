Sena (UBT) now runs under Congress's leadership: Samant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Thursday took swipes at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his Delhi visit, saying his party is working under the leadership of Congress.

Samant, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, was speaking to reporters after attending party meetings in the city.

"On the one hand he (Uddhav) talks about joining hands with Raj Thackeray-led MNS. On the other hand, he goes and meets Rahul Gandhi. Maharashtra now understands this politics. Why did he go to Delhi yesterday? It is clear that Shiv Sena (UBT) runs under the leadership of Congress," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray was hobnobbing with Rahul Gandhi who insulted Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and such a leader can not do anything good for Maharashtra, Samant further said.

"So the people have given 60 seats to Eknath Shinde in the recent (assembly) elections," he said. PTI AW KRK