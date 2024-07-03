Sena (UBT) protests against suspension of party leader Danve from council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) held an agitation in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city to protest the five-day suspension of Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve from the legislative council for allegedly using abusive language in the House.

The agitation, led by party functionary Raju Vaidya, was held at Kranti Chowk.

Danve was on Tuesday suspended from the House for five days for using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the council on Monday evening. Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader.

"The suspension of Ambadas Danve is a misuse of the majority in the House. No action has been taken against Prasad Lad in this case. So we have agitated here," he said.

"Danve takes up the issues of common people in the Legislative Council. Hence, in order to suppress his voice, he has been suspended," he said.

Another party leader Nandkumar Ghodele said, "The ruling side is indulging in such tactics (of suspension) in the wake of the Lok Sabha poll results. But Hindutva ideology is not their ownership." PTI AW NP