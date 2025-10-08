Sena (UBT) protests over 'inadequate' aid for rain-hit farmers; Raut asks how govt will raise money

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday held protests in parts of Maharashtra over the state government's financial assistance to the rain-hit farmers, dubbing it as "inadequate", while party leader Sanjay Raut asked how the government that is reeling under a debt burden would raise the money.

The state government on Tuesday announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods, asserting the total assistance will be Rs 48,000 per hectare.

Opposition parties - Congress and NCP (SP) - however, dubbed the relief package "hollow" and "too meagre" to help agriculturists rebuild their lives, and demanded a more "robust" assistance as well as a concrete rehabilitation plan.

On Wednesday, workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) staged protests in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Solapur districts, where they demanded a complete loan waiver.

In Solapur, party leader Asmita Gaikwad said the farmers have turned bankrupt on the eve of Diwali due to heavy rains, but the government has failed to take cognisance of their plight.

"The government is yet to announce Rs 50,000 per hectare and the relief amount announced by it is inadequate. The government should stop the drama of doing panchanama (cross loss assessment) and instead give money to farmers immediately," she said while staging a protest outside the collector's office in Solapur.

Another protester said the government's policy is anti-farmers and nothing can be expected from it.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of over Rs 31,000 crore, but the state already has a debt of Rs 9 lakh crore.

"In such a scenario, how will the state government raise Rs 31,000 crore and extend the benefit to farmers? There is no money in the state coffers," he said and pointed out that there was no mention of farm loan waiver from the government.

Had the PM announced the relief package, then the money would have come from the Centre, he added.

According to Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 11 to raise issues concerning farmers.

Responding to the criticism, Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban said Raut, who is also the executive editor of party mouthpiece 'Saamana', had no right to comment on the relief package announced for the rain-hit farmers.

"Raut should focus on writing editorials, while the state's economy will be looked after by Devendra Fadnavis," Ban said, as he attacked the Sena (UBT) MP for "questioning those working for people".

It is the responsibility of elected representatives, not appointed editors, to respond on matters related to the over Rs 31,000 crore package for farmers, he said.

"CM Fadnavis prepared the plan and it was supported by PM Narendra Modi, but Raut keeps scribbling criticism in 'Saamana'," the BJP office-bearer added.

He asserted that the state leadership was fighting for farmers and that is what people call trust. PTI PR ND NP