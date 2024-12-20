Sena (UBT) 'reprimands' Bihari man for 'threatening' his Marathi colleague in private company

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday said it has "reprimanded" a private company employee in Mumbai for "threatening" his Maharashtrian colleague.

In a video posted on its X handle, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the employee threatened his Marathi colleague and said "Ek Bihari sabse bhari".

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s vibhag pramukh and party men visited the company office in Mumbai and reprimanded the employee.

The employee later apologised for threatening his colleague. PTI PR NP