Sena (UBT) seeks single-window nod during MCC to celebrate festivals, birth anniversaries of leaders

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Wednesday demanded a single-window clearance system for permission to celebrate festivals and birth anniversaries of big leaders during the election model code of conduct (MCC) period.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the government machinery will be busy with the election work once the poll dates are announced.

"There should be a single-window system to grant permission to celebrate festivals and birth anniversaries of big leaders so that people will get relief and not have to make frequent rounds of government offices when the model code of conduct is in force. We will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about it," he said.

Permission is given by government agencies and the ECI only to ensure everything is as per rules, he said, adding, "The code of conduct is not a law, but a set of rules for political parties. Our demand is with the state government." When asked if the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is holding up the seat-sharing talks of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction and Congress, Parab said winning is the only criterion and no judgement can be passed till then.

Advertisment

"A final decision on the seat-sharing is expected on March 17," he said.

Replying to a question on the seat-sharing talks of the ruling alliance (comprising Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP), he said, "Balasaheb Thackeray did not teach us to bow before anyone." "Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP only on the assurance of getting re-elected all the elected representatives who defected. People and Shiv Sainiks are with the Sena (UBT)," he said.

Parab added Uddhav Thackeray will visit Chiplun in Ratnagiri on Thursday, he said. PTI MR NP