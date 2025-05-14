Sena (UBT) slams BJP for 'Tiranga Yatra' over Operation Sindoor; says revenge against Pak unfinished

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP over its 'Tiranga Yatra' being taken out to mark the success of India's Operation Sindoor, saying the country's revenge against Pakistan remained unfinished.

The 11-day long nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' was launched after top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the party’s national president, had deliberations on the issue on Sunday.

"India did not teach Pakistan a lesson. Instead it surrendered before (US President) Donald Trump," an editorial in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

President Trump threatened India to withdraw from the war before Operation Sindoor could be completed. When it was almost certain that Pakistan would face a defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted to Trump's threat for "commercial greed" and stopped the war, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed.

It also said that PM Modi's "sermon" to the nation, a reference to his address on Monday, about how India taught Pakistan a lesson, was pointless.

The opposition party said it was BJP's hypocrisy to take out the yatra and play politics before the revenge for Pahalgam, wherein terrorists killed 26 people, could be fully exacted.

The BJP is indulging in the same kind of politics after the Pahalgam attack as it did in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, the Sena (UBT) said.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Trump claimed that his administration stopped a "nuclear conflict" between the two countries, telling the south Asian neighbours that America would do a "lot of trade" with them if they ended hostilities. He announced that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" and that it happened after a long night of talks "mediated by the United States".

Later, in a post on Truth Social, he offered to work with India and Pakistan for a "solution" on Kashmir while crediting Washington for helping the two nations arrive at the "historic and heroic decision" of stopping the conflict.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea and that no third party was involved.

India maintains the Kashmir issue to be a bilateral matter and that there is no space for any third party.