Sena (UBT) stages protest demanding ouster of 'tainted' Maharashtra ministers

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Workers and leaders of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar demanding the ouster of "tainted" ministers in the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

The protest took place at Kranti Chowk, where Sena (UBT) activists shouted slogans against the ministers, who they claimed were corrupt, and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar of protecting them.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been demanding the resignation of ministers Yogesh Kadam, Sanjay Shirsat, Sanjay Rathod, all from the ruling Shiv Sena, and Manikrao Kokate of the NCP.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has accused Kadam of running a dance bar with a permit in his mother's name, a charge denied by the minister.

Kokate has been facing flak for allegedly playing rummy in the state legislative council and for "insensitive" remarks against farmers.

The Sena (UBT) has targeted Shirsat after a video showed him purportedly sitting in a room with a partially open bag containing bundles of cash. The minister has rubbished the claim and said the bag contained only clothes.

The party has also accused Minister Sanjay Rathod of indulging in corruption.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who took part in the agitation, claimed, "Tainted ministers, who have allegations of corruption against them, are working in the state. The chief minister and the deputy chief ministers are protecting them. These ministers play rummy, some show money, run a dance bar, and one minister does black magic. Action should be taken against them and they should be removed from the state cabinet." PTI AW ARU